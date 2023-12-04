Light Street Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Light Street Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,122,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720,371 shares during the period. Cellebrite DI makes up approximately 4.1% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Light Street Capital Management LLC owned 1.09% of Cellebrite DI worth $15,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,485,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter worth $956,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cellebrite DI by 242.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 416,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 294,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Cellebrite DI by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 760,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Cellebrite DI stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.10. 251,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,949. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.19. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $8.60.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.13 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 19.40% and a positive return on equity of 119.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

