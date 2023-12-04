Light Street Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 705,899 Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 705,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,000. Amplitude comprises 2.1% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Light Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Amplitude at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Battery Management CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Battery Management CORP. now owns 8,587,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,480 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 140,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 875,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 59,531 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Insider Transactions at Amplitude

In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $36,802.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Stock Performance

Amplitude stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.63. 117,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,677. Amplitude, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.93.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.99 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

