Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Trading Up 6.1%

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.38. Approximately 360,909 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 659,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Lightwave Logic Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $525.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96.

Get Lightwave Logic alerts:

Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lightwave Logic Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic by 703.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Lightwave Logic by 186.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic during the third quarter worth $63,000. 26.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lightwave Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightwave Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.