Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Trading Up 6.1%

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.38. Approximately 360,909 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 659,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.
The company has a market capitalization of $525.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96.
Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.
