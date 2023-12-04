Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Down 4.4%

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.64 and last traded at $13.69. Approximately 2,142,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 3,353,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LTHM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut Livent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Livent from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Livent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Livent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.77.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Livent had a net margin of 40.77% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,001,223.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 1.1% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Livent by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Livent by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Livent by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

