Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Director Anthony Welters Sells 715 Shares

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Loews Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Loews stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.72. The stock had a trading volume of 936,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,200. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.35. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $70.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Loews

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,795,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $878,550,000 after purchasing an additional 699,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Loews by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,427,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,435,000 after purchasing an additional 88,821 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,569,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Loews by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,064,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,292,000 after buying an additional 51,482 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Loews by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,255,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,092,000 after buying an additional 20,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on L

Loews Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.