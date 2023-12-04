Lonestar Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,000. Carvana makes up about 0.2% of Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 393.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CVNA. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded up $3.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10,163,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,955,584. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 3.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.23.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,174 shares in the company, valued at $8,093,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

