Lonestar Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 30,000 Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,000. Avis Budget Group accounts for about 0.6% of Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lonestar Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Avis Budget Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,363,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,321,000 after buying an additional 22,518 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,534,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,964,000 after buying an additional 634,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 665,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,472,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAR traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $196.40. 124,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,281. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.55 and a 1-year high of $251.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.40.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $16.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.54 by $2.24. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 559.82%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $21.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 40.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.60.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

