Lonestar Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 250,000 Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,742,000. Caesars Entertainment makes up 1.2% of Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $268,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 32.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.64.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,604.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CZR traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.22. The stock had a trading volume of 723,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,067. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.84. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average is $48.60.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

