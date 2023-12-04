Lonestar Capital Management LLC Sells 200,000 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Lonestar Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Kosmos Energy makes up about 0.8% of Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lonestar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Kosmos Energy worth $8,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,158,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,381,000 after acquiring an additional 417,850 shares during the period. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 75,200 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,266,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KOS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.70 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.53.

NYSE KOS traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,334,398. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $8.55.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $526.55 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

