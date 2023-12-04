Lonestar Capital Management LLC Sells 207,433 Shares of ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX)

Lonestar Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,433 shares during the quarter. ZeroFox comprises approximately 0.0% of Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lonestar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of ZeroFox worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZeroFox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ZeroFox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,516,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ZeroFox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,318,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ZeroFox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ZeroFox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ZeroFox in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ZeroFox news, CEO James Christopher Foster sold 67,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $69,800.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,894. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

ZeroFox Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ZFOX stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,775. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $6.36.

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). ZeroFox had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 385.14%. The firm had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.75 million. Analysts predict that ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

