Louis Jr. Tumolo Purchases 2,000 Shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Stock

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) Director Louis Jr. Tumolo bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $12,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,050.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Rhinebeck Bancorp Stock Performance
RBKB traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.30. 14,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,436. Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $69.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.69.
Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhinebeck Bancorp
About Rhinebeck Bancorp
Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rhinebeck Bancorp
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Are penny stocks worth it? Should you invest in penny stocks?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Why do tech stocks go down when interest rates rise?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
Receive News & Ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.