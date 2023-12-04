Louis Jr. Tumolo Purchases 2,000 Shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Stock

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) Director Louis Jr. Tumolo bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $12,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,050.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Stock Performance

RBKB traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.30. 14,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,436. Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $69.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhinebeck Bancorp

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBKB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 905,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 19,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

