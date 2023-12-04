Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Price Down 7%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 18,786,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 14,289,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LU. CLSA decreased their price objective on Lufax from $2.70 to $1.40 in a report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lufax from $1.90 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1.60 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.81.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Lufax are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, December 18th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, December 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 1,298.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,571,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433,557 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth about $29,422,000. Yunqi Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 14,895,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lufax by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,097,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Lufax by 68.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,054,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

