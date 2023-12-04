LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH) CEO Brian Ferdinand Sells 62,000 Shares

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Ferdinand sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $276,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,362,136 shares in the company, valued at $68,515,126.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Ferdinand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 21st, Brian Ferdinand sold 38,277 shares of LuxUrban Hotels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $195,212.70.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Brian Ferdinand purchased 10,000 shares of LuxUrban Hotels stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $36,800.00.

LuxUrban Hotels Stock Performance

LUXH opened at $4.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. LuxUrban Hotels Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $5.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LuxUrban Hotels ( NASDAQ:LUXH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. LuxUrban Hotels had a negative net margin of 33.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $31.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LuxUrban Hotels Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading increased their price target on shares of LuxUrban Hotels from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of LuxUrban Hotels from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional Trading of LuxUrban Hotels

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the first quarter worth $347,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the second quarter worth $180,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the second quarter worth $352,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes a long-term lease, asset-light business model to acquire and manage a growing portfolio of short-term rental properties in major metropolitan cities. The Company's future growth focuses primarily on seeking to create win-win opportunities for owners of dislocated hotels, including those impacted by COVID-19 travel restrictions, while providing LuxUrban Hotels favorable operating margins.

