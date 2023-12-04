Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading Up 8.9%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 129,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 960,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on LYEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lyell Immunopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Up 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 391.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lyell Immunopharma

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,081,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,600,000 after purchasing an additional 744,660 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 16.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,406,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,940,000 after buying an additional 1,776,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 107.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,379,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,434,000 after buying an additional 2,783,919 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,967,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after buying an additional 291,652 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,375,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,735,000 after buying an additional 187,393 shares during the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in developing T-cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. It develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c-Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T-cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi-R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim-R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

