LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Position Boosted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 607.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 269,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,588 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries makes up approximately 2.1% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.08% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $24,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.98. 245,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,903. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $79.20 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.