MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.07

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.07 and last traded at $44.97, with a volume of 726890 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.62.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMYT. StockNews.com lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average is $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 188.30 and a beta of 1.15.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $168.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.35 million. As a group, analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 164,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 42,795 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd now owns 97,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 47,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

