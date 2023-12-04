Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Acquires New Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 20,783.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,217,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,108 shares during the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 289.3% during the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 2,958,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,763 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,148,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,890,000 after buying an additional 1,711,727 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,233,000. Finally, Segra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 9.9% during the first quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,798,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,358,000 after acquiring an additional 975,000 shares during the period. 29.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NexGen Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

NXE traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,627,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,868. The company has a quick ratio of 13.66, a current ratio of 13.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.86.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

