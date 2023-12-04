Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Acquires New Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,000. NV5 Global comprises about 1.6% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of NV5 Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 148.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 172.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $136.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.67.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.42. 9,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. NV5 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $89.30 and a one year high of $151.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.61 and its 200 day moving average is $101.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $239.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NV5 Global

In related news, VP Richard Tong sold 3,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $306,790.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,404.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NV5 Global news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $277,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 3,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $306,790.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,404.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,170 shares of company stock valued at $584,031. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Profile

(Free Report)

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Read More

