Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,853,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,202,000 after purchasing an additional 447,468 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at $294,683,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 55,455.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 140.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,694,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,358,000 after acquiring an additional 990,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:SPOT traded up $13.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $194.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,012,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,155. The firm has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.72 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.50 and its 200-day moving average is $157.18. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $201.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.32.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

