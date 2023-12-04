Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 15,000 Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Ducommun as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Ducommun in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ducommun by 116.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

Ducommun Price Performance

Shares of Ducommun stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,094. The firm has a market cap of $745.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.27. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12 month low of $40.24 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.15 and its 200 day moving average is $45.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $196.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $73,116.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 60,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,017.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

(Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Stories

