Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Stock Performance

Broadwind stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.33. 25,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,550. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.48. Broadwind, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $49.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Broadwind had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $57.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadwind, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWEN. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Broadwind from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadwind

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,895.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadwind Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

