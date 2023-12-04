Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Buys Shares of 40,000 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 284.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 24,355 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of EQT by 5.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in EQT by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. grew its holdings in EQT by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 59,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 24,009 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,946,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,368,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.05. 919,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,016,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.69. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42. EQT had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on EQT from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

