Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,000 Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 53.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 247,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 292.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 15,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

Kura Sushi USA stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.34. 13,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,504. The firm has a market cap of $717.39 million, a PE ratio of 641.60 and a beta of 1.98. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.97 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.30 and its 200-day moving average is $78.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $54.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $95.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.