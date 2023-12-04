Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Buys Shares of 95,000 Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 95,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 1,481.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 302,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 283,310 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 3,792.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 20,292 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 26,893 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 32.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CRK stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 517,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,566. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $16.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Comstock Resources had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $376.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRK shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRK

Comstock Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.