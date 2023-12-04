Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC cut its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,039 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,961 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.8% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 71,270 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 392,831 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,634,000 after acquiring an additional 155,173 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 46.2% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 980,464 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,014,000 after purchasing an additional 310,027 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.51. 1,260,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,671,810. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.24. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. CSFB raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

