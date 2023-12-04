Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Has $2.81 Million Stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Target Hospitality comprises 1.3% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth $70,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,457,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 16,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 45,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 652.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 68,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.
Target Hospitality Trading Down 1.9 %
Target Hospitality stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $10.97. 44,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,372. Target Hospitality Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.97.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $80,866.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 2,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $40,597.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $80,866.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,694 shares of company stock valued at $143,122 in the last three months. Company insiders own 68.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.
Target Hospitality Profile
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.
