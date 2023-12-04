Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Has $2.81 Million Stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Target Hospitality comprises 1.3% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth $70,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,457,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 16,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 45,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 652.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 68,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $10.97. 44,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,372. Target Hospitality Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.97.

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 63.16% and a net margin of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $80,866.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 2,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $40,597.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $80,866.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,694 shares of company stock valued at $143,122 in the last three months. Company insiders own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

