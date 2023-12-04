Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Invests $359,000 in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 143.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.94.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of SCCO stock traded down $2.54 on Monday, reaching $74.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,509. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.03. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $59.15 and a 1 year high of $87.59. The company has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 107.24%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

