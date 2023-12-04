Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned 0.24% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,284,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 41,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. 29.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John G. Aldridge, Jr. acquired 27,778 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,178. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Altisource Portfolio Solutions news, Director John G. Aldridge, Jr. acquired 27,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $100,000.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,605 shares in the company, valued at $218,178. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William B. Shepro bought 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $150,001.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 83,334 shares of company stock worth $300,002. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ASPS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 12,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,344. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $14.86.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $34.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.33 million. Equities analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

Featured Stories

