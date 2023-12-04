Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 415.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 7,641.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWZ traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,243,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,681,100. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.58. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $34.51.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

