Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 2.17% of Stran & Company, Inc. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWAG. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Stran & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $3,719,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. by 10.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,154,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,543,000 after buying an additional 110,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stran & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Stran & Company, Inc. by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stran & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

SWAG stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 12,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,022. Stran & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

Stran & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SWAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter. Stran & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.14%.

Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.

