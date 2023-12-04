Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 400,000 Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned 0.21% of Ferroglobe as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSM. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 38.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.06. 193,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.01. Ferroglobe PLC has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $6.24.

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $416.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.35 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 6.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GSM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet downgraded Ferroglobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

