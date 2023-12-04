Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Sells 41,500 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 43.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,500 shares during the period. Brunswick comprises approximately 2.3% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 62.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.21.
Brunswick Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of BC traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.60. 95,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,090. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.66. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $93.15. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.50.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.
Brunswick Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.79%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $28,387.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,791.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Brunswick Company Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brunswick
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Ozempic vs. Mounjaro:: Battle of the bulge
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Dell Technologies slips into the buy zone
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- The truth about Lululemon earnings: Suddenly in bearish crosshair
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.