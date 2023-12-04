Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Takes Position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,000. Veritiv makes up approximately 1.4% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Veritiv by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Veritiv by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Veritiv by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,140,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,864,000 after purchasing an additional 19,773 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Veritiv by 260.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 11,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Veritiv by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritiv Stock Performance

VRTV stock remained flat at $169.99 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.35 and its 200 day moving average is $150.87. Veritiv Co. has a 12-month low of $101.50 and a 12-month high of $170.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 32.03%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veritiv in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

Featured Stories

