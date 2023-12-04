Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,497,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,902 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $158,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Manchester United in the second quarter worth $114,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 21.2% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 881,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,495,000 after acquiring an additional 154,460 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 22.7% during the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 5.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 271,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 3.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Manchester United Stock Performance

Shares of MANU traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.68. 206,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,328. Manchester United plc has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $27.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -97.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.63.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $209.45 million for the quarter. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 40.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Manchester United plc will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

