Marathon Gold (MOZ) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

11/15/2023 – Marathon Gold was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating. They now have a C$0.72 price target on the stock, down previously from C$2.25.

11/15/2023 – Marathon Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$0.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/14/2023 – Marathon Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$1.70 to C$0.84. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/14/2023 – Marathon Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$0.75. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2023 – Marathon Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.75 to C$1.40. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Marathon Gold Price Performance

TSE MOZ traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.80. 1,375,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,392. The stock has a market cap of C$375.33 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.49. Marathon Gold Co. has a one year low of C$0.49 and a one year high of C$1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.92.

Marathon Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with five mineralized deposits located in Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

