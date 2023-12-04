Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target Raised to GBX 300 at Barclays

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 275 ($3.47) to GBX 300 ($3.79) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MKS. Bank of America raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 197 ($2.49) to GBX 300 ($3.79) in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a neutral rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.28) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 242.86 ($3.07).

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 254.40 ($3.21) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 233.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 212.72. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 116.80 ($1.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 260.50 ($3.29). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,272.00, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. Marks and Spencer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 500.00%.

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Fiona Dawson acquired 9,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 219 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £19,885.20 ($25,117.09). In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Cheryl Potter acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.12) per share, for a total transaction of £123,500 ($155,993.43). Also, insider Fiona Dawson acquired 9,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 219 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £19,885.20 ($25,117.09). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 59,273 shares of company stock worth $14,383,477. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

