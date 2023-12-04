Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $100.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MRVL. Susquehanna increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock opened at $52.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.45. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.80.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -36.92%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,678,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,678,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,990. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.