MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Purchased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 977,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,630 shares during the quarter. MasTec makes up 1.1% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $115,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 226,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,682,000 after buying an additional 28,384 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in MasTec in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in MasTec by 16.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in MasTec by 1,251.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 130,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 120,612 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.39. The company had a trading volume of 100,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,979. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.51. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $123.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.96). MasTec had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. As a group, analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $78,248.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MasTec news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $78,248.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at $752,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on MasTec from $106.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on MasTec from $116.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.46.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

