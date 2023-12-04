Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Stock Position Lifted by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,121,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756,889 shares during the quarter. Mattel makes up approximately 1.5% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $158,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Mattel by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Mattel by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,213,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAT traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.45. 281,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,070,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.33. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $22.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.70, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Mattel had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

