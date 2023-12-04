Max Royde Purchases 9,095 Shares of IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG – Get Free Report) insider Max Royde acquired 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.66) per share, with a total value of £26,375.50 ($33,315.02).
IQGeo Group Stock Performance
Shares of IQGeo Group stock remained flat at GBX 296 ($3.74) during trading hours on Monday. 50,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,492. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 247.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 270.71. The stock has a market cap of £182.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14,722.00 and a beta of 0.34. IQGeo Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 184 ($2.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 329.50 ($4.16). The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13.
IQGeo Group Company Profile
