McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc decreased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at $1,544,000. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 145.7% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at $6,800,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 63.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 614,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,108,000 after purchasing an additional 238,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.32. The stock had a trading volume of 143,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,459. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.51 and a 200 day moving average of $78.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.00%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

