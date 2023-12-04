McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at Citigroup

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $317.07.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $285.96 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.71. The company has a market cap of $207.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,755 shares of company stock worth $5,380,457 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

