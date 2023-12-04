Mendel Money Management Acquires 172 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mendel Money Management lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,886 shares of company stock worth $5,797,964 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.62. 262,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,849. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $174.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on WM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WM

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.