Mendel Money Management Acquires 93 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mendel Money Management increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 703.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,698,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,100,450. The company has a market capitalization of $140.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

