Mendel Money Management Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mendel Money Management raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.8% of Mendel Money Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,921,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Swmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $1.54 on Monday, hitting $447.87. The stock had a trading volume of 287,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,372. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $437.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.56. The company has a market cap of $111.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.04%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

