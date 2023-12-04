Mendel Money Management Boosts Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mendel Money Management raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.

Southern Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SO traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $71.76. 861,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,162,267. The stock has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.66 and a 200-day moving average of $69.13. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,905. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

