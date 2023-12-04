Mendel Money Management Buys 559 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mendel Money Management grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,446 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $232.72. 1,143,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,381. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.90%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.