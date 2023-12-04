Mendel Money Management Grows Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mendel Money Management lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.27. 643,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,864,223. The stock has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.02. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $169.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

