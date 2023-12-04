Mendel Money Management Has $1.56 Million Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Mendel Money Management lifted its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 574.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $237.57. The company had a trading volume of 15,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,290. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.16 and a 1-year high of $309.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.51.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.36. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $607.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total transaction of $426,474.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LFUS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Littelfuse Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

