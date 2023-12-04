Mendel Money Management Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Mendel Money Management lessened its holdings in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management owned approximately 0.46% of Carriage Services worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 527.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Carriage Services by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 35.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 34.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services Price Performance

Shares of CSV traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.48. 19,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average of $27.94. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $35.99.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.18 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 21.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSV. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSV

Carriage Services Profile

(Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.